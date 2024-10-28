Nayanthara Responds to Plastic Surgery Rumours

Early in her career, Nayanthara had faced criticism for allegedly undergoing plastic surgery. Recently, she addressed these rumors in a candid interview, setting the record straight.

"I love my eyebrows. They change shape often, and I spend a lot of time on them. Every time my eyebrow shape changes, my face seems a bit different. Maybe that's why people assume things. But it's not true. Dieting could also be causing changes in my face. Sometimes my cheeks look fuller; other times, they seem more sunken. You can check for yourself—there's no plastic in my body," said Nayanthara.

Also read: Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor's Beach Vacation Diaries

Last year, Nayanthara completed three films, and she’s currently busy with five more projects. At the same time, she’s also making sure to enjoy precious moments with her two sons, sharing occasional photos of them on Instagram.

Also read: Srikanth Iyengar Says Sorry to Film Critics after Derogatory Comments