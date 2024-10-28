Srikanth Iyengar Says Sorry to Film Critics after Derogatory Comments

Srikanth Iyengar Apologizes for His Comments on Reviewers

Telugu actor Srikanth Iyengar has been in the news for his recent comments on reviewers. The actor, who is known for his outspoken nature, made some derogatory comments about reviewers during a success meet of his recent film "Potte". His comments did not go down well with the reviewers, who condemned his behavior and demanded an apology.

Srikanth Iyengar's comments were widely criticized on social media, with many calling him out for his unprofessional behavior. The Digital Media Journalists Association also condemned his comments and demanded an apology. The association also decided to boycott Srikanth Iyengar's future film events until he apologizes for his comments.

However, it seems like Srikanth Iyengar has finally realized his mistake and is willing to apologize for his comments. The actor recently released a video in which he said that he will apologize for his comments soon. "I know my comments hurt many of you, and I apologize for that. I will apologize soon," he said in the video.

While Srikanth Iyengar's apology is welcome, many are questioning his intentions. Is he apologizing because he genuinely regrets his comments, or is he doing it just to get attention? Only time will tell.

