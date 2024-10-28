SRK, Salman Khan-starrer ‘Karan Arjun’ worldwide re-release announced by director Rakesh Roshan

Mumbai, Oct 28 (IANS) The Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan-starrer blockbuster movie ‘Karan Arjun’ is set to re-release worldwide in cinemas on November 22. The film is one of the rare movies which brings together two of Bollywood’s biggest superstars, Salman and SRK in lead roles. In fact, it was the first film to cast them together.

Director-producer Rakesh Roshan shared the announcement with a new teaser of the film. The 1-minute teaser takes viewers on a trip down the memory lane of this reincarnation - revenge saga.

Salman also took to his Instagram, to share the new teaser with his fans. He wrote in the caption, “Raakhi ji ne sahi kaha tha film mein ki mere Karan Arjun aayenge … November 22 ko duniya bhar ke cinema gharon mein”.

The film also starred Rakhee, Kajol, Mamta Kulkarni and Amrish Puri. It told the story of two brothers, who are reincarnated to seek revenge on their mother’s behalf. The film is known for its chartbuster music.

Rakesh Roshan wrote on his Instagram, “Karan Arjun aa rahe hai! Witness the reincarnation across the globe in cinema halls from November 22nd 2024”.

The film emerged as a Blockbuster and one of the top grossing films of the year witnessing a golden 50 week run in 76 centres at the time of its release.

Over the years, Karan Arjun has remained etched in pop culture due to its high on recall dialogues like 'Mere Karan Arjun Aayenge', 'Bhaag Arjun Bhaag!', soul-stirring music by Rajesh Roshan in songs like 'Yeh Bandhan Toh...', 'Bhangda Paale', 'Rana ji Maaf Karna' and 'Jaati Hoon Main' along with the endearing theme of brotherhood.

Produced by Rakesh Roshan's FilmKraft Production, Karan Arjun was a box office juggernaut upon its release, becoming one of the highest-grossing films of 1995.

