February 2025 OTT Full List of Movies and Series Releasing This Month!

The month of February 2025 is set to bring a thrilling lineup of new OTT releases across various platforms. From thought-provoking dramas and action-packed thrillers to heartwarming romances and gripping documentaries, there is something for every mood. Whether you are a fan of Bollywood, Hollywood, or international content, these upcoming releases are sure to keep you entertained.

Here’s a look at some of the top OTT releases in February 2025:

1. ‘Mrs’ (February 7, ZEE5)

Sanya Malhotra stars in this hard-hitting drama about a woman passionate about dancing. After marriage, she struggles to balance her dreams while battling societal expectations as a homemaker. The film also features Kanwaljit Singh and Nishant Dahiya.

2. ‘The Mehta Boys’ (February 7, Prime Video)

Directed by Boman Irani, this emotional drama explores the complex relationship between a father and his son, played by Avinash Tiwary. With suppressed emotions and misunderstandings, their bond is put to the test in this engaging film.

3. ‘Rosebud Baker: The Mother Lode’ (February 18, Netflix)

Comedian and SNL writer Rosebud Baker returns with her second stand-up special. This show takes a humorous yet insightful look at her experience of pregnancy, parenthood, and generational differences in raising children.

4. ‘Bada Naam Karenge’ (February 7, SonyLIV)

Sooraj Barjatya makes his OTT debut with this drama featuring Ritik Ghanshani, Ayesha Kaduskar, and Kanwaljeet Singh. The story follows Rishabh and Surbhi, whose arranged marriage plans take an unexpected turn when their pasts resurface.

5. ‘Reacher’ Season 3 (February 20, Prime Video)

The action-packed series returns with Reacher facing off against a brutal new opponent, Paulie. Based on Lee Child’s bestselling novel, the third season introduces new cast members, including Anthony Michael Hall, Sonya Cassidy, and Brian Tee.

6. ‘Dhoom Dhaam’ (February 14, Netflix)

Yami Gautam and Pratik Gandhi star in this chaotic romantic comedy. When two opposites get married through an arranged setup, their lives turn upside down due to an identity mix-up involving dangerous criminals.

7. ‘The Greatest Rivalry - India vs Pakistan’ (February 7, Netflix)

This documentary takes cricket fans on a nostalgic journey through the legendary India-Pakistan rivalry. Featuring exclusive interviews with legends like Virender Sehwag and Sourav Ganguly, it explores the intense competition that defines one of the greatest rivalries in sports.

8. ‘Su Majestad’ (February 27, Prime Video)

This Spanish series follows Pilar, a young princess who unexpectedly takes over the kingdom after her father, King Alfonso XIV, gets entangled in a scandal. A comedic take on royal responsibilities, this series offers drama with a twist of humor.

9. ‘Melo Movie’ (February 14, Netflix)

A heartfelt romance starring Choi Woo-shik, Park Bo-young, and Lee Jun-young. The film follows a jaded movie critic who reunites with an aspiring director years after their breakup, raising the question of whether love deserves a second chance.

10. ‘Zero Day’ (February 20, Netflix)

Robert De Niro and Lizzy Caplan lead this gripping political thriller about a global cyberattack that shakes the world. Directed by Lesli Linka Glatter, this series promises suspense and intrigue for fans of conspiracy dramas.

With a diverse mix of genres and compelling storylines, February 2025 is packed with binge-worthy content. Mark your calendars and get ready for an entertainment-filled month on your favorite OTT platforms!

