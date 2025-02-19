Top 10 OTT Telugu Web Series on JioHotstar – Watch for Free!

Looking for your next binge-watch? From comedy to sci-fi, these latest Indian web series offer engaging and unique storylines. Save The Tigers brings laughter, Yakshini dives into the supernatural, while MY3 blends romance with sci-fi. Whether it's the emotional drama of My Perfect Husband or the fun chaos of Miss Perfect, these Telugu and Tamil OTT series promise entertainment for every viewer. Don't miss out on these must-watch shows!

Save The Tigers

A hilarious tale of three husbands struggling to deal with their wives, Save the Tigers has won the hearts of audiences. Starring Abhinav Gomatam, Chaitanya, Priyadarshi, Gangavva, Pavani Gangireddy, Divyavani Sharma, and Sujatha, this popular web series has already released two successful seasons.

Chutney Sambar

Originally made in Tamil and now available in Telugu, Chutney Sambar revolves around a hotel owner who wishes to grant half of his property to his first wife’s son as his final wish. When he steps into his second wife’s household, he finds himself entangled in their struggles. How he resolves their issues forms the crux of the story. Yogi Babu’s stellar performance and the comedy elements make this series a must-watch.

Yakshini

Starring Vedhika and Manchu Lakshmi in lead roles, Yakshini is a gripping supernatural drama. The story follows a celestial being (Yakshini) who is trapped on Earth due to a curse. The only way for her to return to her realm is by killing a celibate young man. Will she succeed in her mission? To find out, tune in to Yakshini!

My Perfect Husband

Another Tamil web series that has gained popularity, My Perfect Husband follows the story of a father, played by veteran actor Sathyaraj, who travels to Kerala to find a suitable bride for his son. However, he is taken aback when he realizes that the girl chosen for his son is none other than the daughter of his childhood love. What happens next? Watch My Perfect Husband to uncover the twists and turns in this heartwarming tale.

Miss Perfect

Lavanya Tripathi takes the lead in this quirky rom-com, Miss Perfect. The story follows a woman suffering from OCD who unexpectedly finds herself working as a housemaid in the chaotic household of Abhijeet. How does she adjust to the mess? What changes does she bring into their lives? Watch Miss Perfect to find out!

MY3

This sci-fi romantic drama presents a unique premise. A young man suffering from a rare condition that causes severe burns upon physical contact with another person purchases a humanoid robot named MY3 for companionship. However, when the robot malfunctions, a real woman steps into its place, leading to unexpected events. To know how the story unfolds, MY3 is a must-watch!