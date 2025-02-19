Three women Maoists killed in encounter in Balaghat, MP CM congratulates forces

Bhopal, Feb 19 (IANS) Three women Naxalites were killed in an encounter in Balaghat district of Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday. Confirming the report, the state Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav congratulated the police force.

An INSAS rifle, an SLR rifle, and a .303 rifle have been recovered from them.

Balaghat Hawkforce and district police launched a joint operation and have got this success. Some Naxalites have also been injured in the encounter, but they managed to escape taking advantage of the dense forest.

Congratulating the forces through his X handle CM Yadav said that under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah is running a campaign to eliminate Maoism from the country by March 31, 2026. He said his government is also working seriously in this direction.

“Today, three female Naxalites have been killed in Balaghat, weapons have also been recovered from them and the police encounter with other Naxalites is continuing. Congratulations to Madhya Pradesh Police for this achievement in the direction of eradicating Naxalism from the state,” the Chief Minister said in a post on X in Hindi.

There was an encounter between Hawkforce, police, and Naxalites near the Raunda Forest Camp of Soopkhar Forest Range of Thana Gadhi. Apart from weapons, other items of daily use have also been recovered from them.

More than 12 teams including Hawkforce, CRPF, Cobra, and District Police Force are conducting operations to search for the absconding Naxalites.

The anti-Naxal campaign of Madhya Pradesh Police has been going on in full swing for the last two months.

Earlier on February 9, at least 31 Maoists, including 11 women, and two security personnel were killed in an encounter at Indravati National Park in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur district.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.