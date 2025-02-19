Chandrababu thanks PM Modi, HM Shah for Rs 608 crore flood relief to Andhra

Amaravati, Feb 19 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for sanctioning Rs 608.08 crore for the state under disaster and flood relief.

Naidu, whose Telugu Desam Party (TDP) is a key partner in BJP-led NDA government at the Centre, took to X to thank the Prime Minister and Home Minister on behalf of the people of Andhra Pradesh.

Out of the Rs 1554.99 crore allocated to all states under disaster and flood relief, Andhra Pradesh has got Rs 608.08 crore.

The High-Level Committee (HLC), under the chairmanship of the Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah, approved Rs 1554.99 crore of additional Central assistance under the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) to five states, affected by flood, flash flood, landslides, cyclonic storm during last year.

The HLC approved central assistance of Rs 1554.99 crore to five states from NDRF, subject to an adjustment of 50 per cent of the opening balance for the year available in the SDRF. Out of the total amount of Rs 1554.99 crore, Rs 608.08 crore has been approved for Andhra Pradesh, Rs 170.99 crore for Nagaland, Rs 255.24 crore for Odisha, Rs 231.75 crore for Telangana and Rs 288.93 crore for Tripura.

According to an official release, this additional assistance is over and above the funds released by the Centre to the states in the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF), already placed at the disposal of the states.

During the financial year 2024-25, the Central Government released Rs 18,322.80 crore to 27 states from SDRF, Rs 4,808.30 crore from NDRF to 18 states, Rs 2208.55 crore from the State Disaster Mitigation Fund (SDMF) to 14 states and Rs 719.72 crore from National Disaster Mitigation Fund (NDMF) to eight states.

The Central Government had deputed Inter-Ministerial Central Teams (IMCTs) to these states, immediately after the calamities.

