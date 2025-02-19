Donald Trump’s Birthday Set to Become a Federal Holiday in US?

A proposal titled the “Trump’s Birthday and Flag Day Holiday Establishment Act” has been put forward in the United States. This bill aims to designate Donald Trump’s birthday, June 14, as a federal holiday, combining it with Flag Day celebrations. While Flag Day is recognized as a national observance, it is not currently a federal holiday. The bill was introduced by Republican Congresswoman Claudia Tenney, but it currently lacks co-sponsors, though it is expected that some far-right lawmakers may support it.

What is the Purpose of This Bill?

The purpose of the bill is to establish June 14 as a federal holiday, recognizing Trump’s birthday alongside Flag Day. It aims to honor Trump as one of the most influential presidents in U.S. history, particularly for his “America First” policies. Congresswoman Tenney has argued that Trump’s leadership during times of domestic and international turmoil deserves this recognition, stating that by making this day a federal holiday, his contributions and the importance of the American Flag will be officially enshrined into law.

What is a Federal Holiday?

A federal holiday in the United States is a designated paid day off recognized by the government, during which non-essential government offices close, and federal employees receive a paid holiday. On federal holidays, banks, post offices, and schools typically remain closed across the country. The U.S. observes 11 federal holidays each year, including:

New Year’s Day – January 1

Martin Luther King Jr. Day – 3rd Monday in January

Washington’s Birthday – 3rd Monday in February

Memorial Day – Last Monday in May

Juneteenth National Independence Day – June 19

Independence Day – July 4

Labor Day – 1st Monday in September

Columbus Day – 2nd Monday in October

Veterans Day – November 11

Thanksgiving Day – 4th Thursday in November

Christmas Day – December 25

If a federal holiday falls on a Saturday or Sunday, the government will observe it on a nearby weekday, giving employees the day off. On these holidays, federal employees receive a premium rate of pay for working.

Federal Holiday vs National & Public Holiday

While national and public holidays share similarities, a federal holiday is specifically recognized by the U.S. government and applies to federal institutions. Congress has the power to declare federal holidays but does not have the authority to declare holidays for the entire nation.

How is a Federal Holiday Declared?

The process of declaring a federal holiday begins with a bill introduced in either the U.S. Senate or House of Representatives. It must undergo discussions, amendments, and a voting process in both chambers of Congress. Once passed, the bill is sent to the President for approval. If signed into law, it becomes an official federal holiday.

It’s important to note that while federal holidays apply only to federal employees and institutions, individual states often choose to adopt them as public holidays as well. For instance, Juneteenth was first observed as a state holiday in Texas before being recognized federally.

No modern president has been more pivotal for our country than Donald J. Trump.



Today, I introduced legislation to designate Trump's Birthday and Flag Day as a federal holiday, ensuring President Trump's contributions to American greatness are forever enshrined into law. pic.twitter.com/CAlYr7Hq8l — Rep. Claudia Tenney (@RepTenney) February 14, 2025

Will Trump’s Birthday Become a Federal Holiday?

Congresswoman Tenney, who introduced the bill, described Trump as one of the most influential presidents in U.S. history, claiming he helped lead the country through significant challenges. She emphasized that by adding Trump’s birthday to the list of federal holidays, his contributions to America would be “forever enshrined.” The bill seeks to establish Trump’s birthday on June 14 as an official holiday, just as George Washington’s birthday is.

Despite the introduction of the bill, it faces several challenges. Even when Republicans had full control of Congress and the presidency, establishing new federal holidays has been difficult. The bill would need to pass the House of Representatives, but with Republicans not holding a strong enough majority in the Senate, it is unlikely to gain Democratic support.