Champions Trophy: Have to be focused on proper execution of our plans, says Nahid Rana

Dubai, Feb 19 (IANS) Ahead of Bangladesh starting their 2025 Champions Trophy campaign against India, young fast bowler Nahid Rana said the bowling group will be focused on proper execution of their plans on pitches which could be great for batters to thrive.

Bangladesh will begin their Group A campaign by facing India in Dubai on Thursday, before flying to Rawalpindi for further matches against hosts’ Pakistan and New Zealand. Rawalpindi is also the place where Rana dismissed Babar Azam, Shan Masood and Saud Shakeel in the span of three consecutive overs to help Bangladesh take an unforgettable 2-0 series win.

“We played on pitches that were very good for batting and the margins for the fast bowlers were less. Despite that, we made the right adjustments and bowled exceptionally as a fast bowling group. The pitches could be even better for the Champions Trophy and we have to be focused on proper execution of our plans,” said Nahid to ICC on Wednesday.

Rana, 22, made waves as a bowler who can clock speed above 150 kmph, and earned the moniker of the fastest-ever pacer from Bangladesh. His rise is all more remarkable considering that Rana did not pick a hard cricket ball until his late teens, after growing up playing taped tennis ball cricket in Rajshahi.

“The opportunity to play against the best cricketers in the world is the highest form of inspiration. I am enjoying every moment of international cricket. Things have happened very fast but I’m grateful for everything. It is never easy to adapt to international cricket but I was lucky in the sense that I got to play a good number of first-class matches before my debut.

"I feel that is the best thing that could have happened as you get exposed to all sorts of different situations and conditions. But international cricket is a totally different level altogether. I learned every day on and off the field, from fitness to how to how to take care of the body, the diet, understanding and executing plans, learning from the coaches and the more experienced players. The team expected me to bowl fast and used me as an attacking option. I tried to repay the faith by sticking to my strengths and staying humble,” he elaborated.

Rana’s talent was spotted by Alamgir Kabir, a divisional coach of Rajshahi under the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) and a former national pacer, who transferred his natural tape-ball cricket abilities to bowling with a hard cricket ball.

Rana, playing a global tournament for Bangladesh for the first time, signed off by admitting that he does not set targets for speeds he could reach in the future. “I would rather concentrate on getting into the right rhythm and my release.”

“I have learnt that looking after your body and staying fit is the key to bowling quick. If I feel good, then I know that the pace would be right. But then again, when you see or hear that the pace is around 150kph, that’s a nice feeling.”

