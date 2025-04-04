OTT Releases This Weekend: Machante Malakha, Test, Oru Jaathi Jathakam, and More!

Various OTT platforms release a plethora of movies and TV shows every week for audiences to binge-watch. Ever since the Covid lockdown, if there is one movie industry that's benefitted massively from streaming platforms, it's the Malayalam movie industry. Known to always make fresh, unique, and riveting dramas set in the countryside, Mollywood cinema was massively praised for its storytelling brilliance and technical excellence.

And the industry kept delivering and expanding. With L2: Empuraan, Malayalam cinema has proved that they can also make large-scale tentpole films aimed at the masses. At the same time, Malayalam films have always been coming at regular intervals on OTT platforms and receive widespread applause. So, let's find out which Malayalam films you should watch this weekend.

Machante Malakha

The blockbuster success of Manjummel Boys has established Soubin Shahir as a household name in Southern India. One of the biggest hits ever in Malayalam movie history, Manjummel Boys has brought immense fame to the cast and crew, especially to Soubin, who got the most applause from the audiences towards the end.

Since Manjummel, there is no looking back for Soubin Shahir, as he has been flooded with numerous offers. One such film that has Soubin in the lead is Machante Malakha. The movie revolves around a KSRTC bus conductor (played by Soubin) who falls in love with a passenger after a series of disputes. Their love leads to marriage, but it's marred by various issues.

This family drama is now streaming on Kerala's popular OTT platform, ManoramaMAX.

Test

Directed by YNot Studios producer Sashikanth, Test delves deep into humans' greed and how dangerous it can turn out to be. Madhavan, Nayanthara, and Siddharth play lead roles in this film that has an India vs. Pakistan test match at the heart of it.

After a while, Netflix has ventured into releasing an original from the South, and from the reviews, it appears that The Test is a must-watch for cricket and drama lovers.

This film is now streaming on Netflix.

Oru Jaathi Jathakam

Just like Gautham Vasudev Menon in Tamil cinema, Vineeth Sreenivasan has proved himself as one of the most sensible and youthful voices in the storytelling space. Not just this, he has also achieved box-office success with Hridayam, and since then, there has been no stopping Vineeth. After proving his mettle as a writer/director, Vineeth shows that he is a good actor too. His acting stints had earned him a massive reputation in the OTT space, and he is back yet again with a quirky drama on relationships named Oru Jaathi Jathakam.

Directed by M. Mohanan, the movie revolves around 37-year-old Jayesh, who has a set of criteria for the woman that enters his life. Believing firmly that he can't get married after 40, he resorts to multiple tricks to lock down a partner.

This movie is now streaming on ManoramaMAX.

Other OTT releases

Alongside the above three, there are a few more movies and shows that you can watch as well. Pulse is a serious medical drama about the U.S. ER situation. Despite mixed reviews, audiences can try it for its intriguing premise.

Pulse is now streaming on Netflix.

GV Prakash's fantasy action drama Kingston is also streaming on Zee 5.