8 A.M. Metro; A must watch on OTT for Weekend

Sick of the same weekend routine? Well, look no further! We've got just what you need to shake up your Saturday and Sunday - 8 A.M. Metro, an intriguing movie now available on Zee5.

A Journey of Self-Discovery

Get to know Iravati, a 29-year-old stay-at-home mother from Nanded, played by Saiyami Kher. Her life becomes topsy-turvy as she is required to hurry down to Hyderabad to nurse her expectant sister. Exploring the unfamiliar city, Iravati goes through incessant panic attacks and finds relief through an unlikely confidant in Preetam, a bank employee with an enigmatic history.

A Story of Unlikely Connections

As Iravati and Preetam go on physical and metaphysical quests together, they find solace in one another. Their relationship strengthens day by day, and they learn new things about themselves and one another.

A Musical Masterpiece

The soundtrack of the movie, with music written by Mark K Robin, is a treat to the ears. With lyrics penned by Kausar Munir and sung by beautiful voices like Jubin Nautiyal, Jonita Gandhi, and Javed Ali, the music will have you humming the numbers long after the credits are rolled.

A Perfect Weekend Watch

So, what are you waiting for? Get some popcorn, get comfortable, and spend your weekend watching 8 A.M. Metro on Zee5. This engaging movie is the ideal way to relax and forget about the daily grind.

Streaming Now on Zee5

Don't miss this amazing movie! Watch 8 A.M. Metro now on Zee5 and embark on a journey of self-discovery, unexpected bonds, and musical brilliance.

