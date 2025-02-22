Sankranthiki Vasthunam TV Premiere – March 1 on Zee Telugu, OTT Release on ZEE5

Sankranthiki Vasthunam, Telugu cinema’s first blockbuster of the year, has crossed the ₹300 crore mark at the box office. While fans were eagerly waiting for its OTT streaming, the makers have decided to prioritize television first.

Instead of a direct digital release, the Venkatesh-starrer will have its world television premiere on Zee Telugu on March 1 at 6 PM, with its OTT streaming on ZEE5 set for a later date. This rare move of airing on TV before streaming has generated excitement among fans and industry insiders.

With its massive theatrical success and a strong fan base, the film is expected to achieve record-breaking TRP ratings upon its television debut. Meanwhile, an official announcement regarding its OTT streaming is expected soon. This strategy marks a shift in release trends, offering TV audiences an exclusive first look before the digital premiere.