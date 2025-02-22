Kaveri Kapur reveals what made her journey seamless on her debut movie

Mumbai, Feb 22 (IANS) Actress Kaveri Kapur, who recently made her debut with ‘Bobby Aur Rishi Ki Love Story’, has heaped praise on director Kunal Kohli.

The actress spoke with IANS, and shared that Kunal follows a very structured approach to making films.

She told IANS, “This is my first experience as an actor. So, given that I was working with Kunal and the fact that I was about to step on to my first movie set never having anticipated that I would be an actor in my life, I needed a lot of preparation. And we got lucky because even with what type of preparation to do, he guided us in a very structured manner. Because every day he would say, ‘Okay Kaveri, today I need you to do these scenes, I need you all to do a reading and I need you all to send it to me by tonight’”.

She further mentioned, “Every day we had kind of a structured routine of what scenes we had to learn, which ones we had to read, record and send. I knew nothing about acting and I knew nothing about preparing for acting. So, luckily I had a very good teacher on both those things. So, the preparation was made very smooth. Because with this rawness that he wanted in his actor, there also comes a lack of experience. And so, he knew how to handle both those”.

Earlier, Kunal, who is known for ‘Hum Tum’, ‘Fanaa’, ‘Mujhse Dosti Karoge’ and others, had shared his opinion on the ever evolving technology in the world of filmmaking.

The director said that artists should embrace technology rather than running away from it.

He said, “Technology has helped in every way because on the set you can check the edit if you want to edit. This is a very outdated technology that I’m talking about. You can check your VFX on sets nowadays your visual effects will also show you the rough that this is going to be like this you will also get that output”.

“So I think technology must be embraced as much as you can and use technology to better your film and make your life easier rather than not use technology and run away from it. Technology is the best thing to have happened to filming”, he added.

