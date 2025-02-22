We oppose forced imposition of Hindi, not the language itself: MDMK MP Durai Vaiko

Chennai, Feb 22 (IANS) MDMK MP Durai Vaiko on Saturday reiterated that his party is not against Hindi or any other language but firmly opposes its forced imposition.

Addressing reporters on Saturday regarding the three-language policy, the Lok Sabha MP emphasised that Tamil Nadu has progressed significantly compared to northern states due to its adherence to the two-language policy.

“The reason our youth excel in English is because of the two-language policy. Tamil Nadu students have proven their proficiency in various fields. We are not against Hindi or any language, but we oppose its imposition and making it compulsory,” Durai Vaiko stated.

The young leader, who is also the son of MDMK founder and MP Vaiko, questioned why the BJP insists on promoting an Indian language as the third language instead of offering foreign languages such as German, French or Mandarin.

“Prime Minister Modi aspires to make India a global economic superpower, and the people stand with him in this vision. However, why are we not equipping our youth with foreign language skills that could benefit them immensely? In the past, almost all Tamil Nadu schools taught a foreign language, but policy changes have led to its removal,” he said.

Durai Vaiko further pointed out that all political parties in Tamil Nadu, including the principal Opposition party AIADMK, oppose the imposition of Hindi in educational institutions.

He criticised the BJP for being the only party against the two-language policy, alleging that it does not align with the interests of Tamil Nadu’s people.

He also reaffirmed MDMK’s alliance with the DMK over the past seven years, describing it as a formidable political force in Tamil Nadu.

Furthermore, he expressed the party’s determination to prevent the BJP from gaining a foothold in the state, labeling it a “fascist” party.

It may be recalled that Durai Vaiko is a Lok Sabha MP from the Tiruchirapalli seat. He defeated AIADMK candidate P. Karupiah by a margin of 3,13,094 votes in his debut electoral contest.

