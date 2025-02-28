OTT Releases This Week: Aashram 3, Dabba Cartel, Suzhal 2 & More

As the weekend approaches, it’s time to grab a bucket of popcorn and indulge in the latest OTT releases. From thrilling crime dramas to laugh-out-loud comedies, this week’s lineup offers something for everyone. Here’s a look at the top films and web series streaming across Jio Hotstar, Netflix, Amazon MX Player, and Prime Video.

Suits LA – Jio Hotstar

A spin-off of the popular legal drama Suits, Suits LA follows Ted Black (Stephen Amell), a once-promising lawyer who reinvents himself by starting his own law firm in Los Angeles. With a team of misfit attorneys, each carrying their own secrets and ambitions, Ted navigates high-profile celebrity divorces and entertainment industry legal battles. However, when his past resurfaces, the team must decide how far they are willing to go to protect their own. Gabriel Macht returns in a recurring role as Harvey Specter. Streaming from February 24.

Beetlejuice 2 – Jio Hotstar

Tim Burton revives his eerie yet whimsical world with Beetlejuice 2, featuring Winona Ryder and Michael Keaton reprising their roles as Lydia Deetz and Betelgeuse from the 1988 classic. This time, Lydia’s rebellious teenage daughter Astrid (Jenna Ortega) returns to her haunted childhood home, only to find herself entangled in supernatural mayhem. Adding to the chaos is Monica Bellucci as Delores, Betelgeuse’s mysterious ex-wife with her own sinister motives. Streaming from February 27.

Ek Badnaam Aashram (Season 3, Part 2) – Amazon MX Player

Bobby Deol returns as Baba Nirala in the gripping second part of Ek Badnaam Aashram Season 3. With his empire on the verge of collapse following his arrest, chaos ensues as Chandan Roy Sanyal’s Bhopa Swami vies for control, while Aaditi Pohankar’s Pammi seeks vengeance. This latest installment delves deeper into shifting loyalties, political intrigue, and the pursuit of power. Streaming from February 27.

Running Point – Netflix

This sports comedy stars Kate Hudson as Isla Gordon, a former party girl who unexpectedly finds herself managing a professional basketball team. When her brother (Justin Theroux) is forced to step down as president of the Los Angeles Waves, Isla must prove herself in a male-dominated industry. With skepticism from her family and colleagues, she leans on her chief of staff (Brenda Song) and her supportive fiancé (Max Greenfield) to navigate the challenges ahead. Streaming from February 27.

Suzhal: The Vortex (Season 2) – Prime Video

The much-awaited second season of Suzhal: The Vortex returns with a new mystery unfolding in the town of Kaalipattanam. A high-profile activist lawyer is murdered during the grand Ashtakaali Festival, thrusting Sub-Inspector Sakkarai (Kathir) into a complex investigation. Meanwhile, Nandini (Aishwarya Rajesh) faces a turbulent future as she uncovers shocking secrets. With a stellar cast including Saravanan, Gouri Kishan, Manjima Mohan, and Samyuktha Vishwanathan, this crime thriller began streaming on February 28.

Dabba Cartel – Netflix

Five women in Mumbai turn their modest tiffin service into a clandestine drug empire in this gripping crime drama. As their operation expands, they must outmaneuver law enforcement and rival gangs while struggling to maintain control over their growing empire. Starring Shabana Azmi, Jyotika, Nimisha Sajayan, Shalini Pandey, and Gajraj Rao, Dabba Cartel promises a thrilling ride. Streaming from February 28.