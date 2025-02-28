Adani Green shoots past record 12,000 MW renewable energy capacity

Ahmedabad, Feb 28 (IANS) Adani Green Energy Limited (AGEL), India’s largest renewable energy company, on Friday surpassed a record 12,000 megawatts (MW) operational portfolio with the commissioning of an additional 275 MW solar capacity at the world’s largest renewable energy plant at Khavda in Gujarat.

AGEL is the first renewable energy company in India to reach this landmark. The 12,258.1 MW portfolio consists of 8,347.5 MW solar, 1,651 MW wind and 2,259.6 MW wind-solar hybrid capacity, according to an AGEL statement.

“The milestone underscores AGEL’s commitment to deliver 50,000 MW of clean, affordable and reliable power by 2030. The 12,258.1 MW operational portfolio will power more than 6.2 million homes and avoid about 22.64 million tonnes of CO2 emissions annually. The emissions avoided are equivalent to carbon sequestrated by 1,078 million trees,” the company said.

Adani Green Energy’s 12,258.1 MW contribution is the largest greenfield expansion in India’s RE sector which represents about 10 per cent of India’s installed utility-scale solar and wind capacity. This also constitutes over 13 per cent of India’s utility-scale solar installations.

Adani Green Energy is developing the world’s largest renewable energy plant of 30,000 MW on the barren waste land at Khavda in Gujarat’s Kutch region. Built across 538 sq kms, the area of the project is five times the size of Paris and almost as large as Mumbai city. Once complete, it will be the planet’s largest power plant across all energy sources, the company said.

AGEL has operationalised a cumulative capacity of 2,824.1 MW renewable energy at Khavda so far. The accelerated progress at Khavda underscores AGEL’s commitment to India’s goal of 500 GW non-fossil fuel capacity by 2030, the company statement said.

Work at Khavda continues at a fast pace, with AGEL leveraging the project execution capabilities of Adani Infra, the manufacturing expertise of Adani New Industries Limited, the operational excellence of Adani Infrastructure Management Services Ltd. and the robust supply chain of our strategic partners, the statement said.

AGEL is recording the fastest greenfield renewable energy capacity addition in India and the rapid progress at Khavda and other project sites will sustain the growth momentum, the statement added.

