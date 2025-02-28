SSMB29: Priyanka Chopra Shooting with Mahesh Babu, SS Rajamouli, Mother Madhu Chopra Confirms

Priyanka Chopra is all set to be part of SS Rajamouli's upcoming film, SSMB29, marking her return to Indian cinema. After much speculation, her mother, Madhu Chopra, confirmed her participation in the film. During an interview, Madhu revealed that Priyanka is indeed part of the movie, saying, "Yes, it's in the process of shooting." She also praised Priyanka for her dedication, mentioning how she manages to juggle work in the US, UK, and India, handling multiple ventures.

This news comes after rumors started circulating that Priyanka had signed on for the film, which also stars Mahesh Babu. Fans grew more excited when Priyanka was spotted in Hyderabad, fueling rumors that she was in the city for the movie's shoot, though no official confirmation had been made by the filmmakers.

Reports suggest that SS Rajamouli plans to hold a press conference after the current shooting schedule. While details about Priyanka’s role remain under wraps, it’s rumored that her character has shades of grey and will feature action-packed sequences. This has only increased the excitement surrounding her role in the film.

Meanwhile, Priyanka recently traveled to India to attend her brother Siddharth Chopra’s wedding. She was joined by her husband, Nick Jonas, and their daughter, Malti Marie, who also participated in the celebrations. Priyanka’s social media posts from the wedding festivities went viral, further fueling her fans' enthusiasm. The actress continues to build anticipation for her return to Indian screens with her role in this much-awaited film.