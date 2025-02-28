Ashutosh Gowariker extends special invitation to PM Narendra Modi for son Konark’s wedding

Mumbai, Feb 28 (IANS) Filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker has extended a heartfelt invitation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to attend the grand wedding of his son, Konark.

A source informed us that the Gowariker family holds great admiration for Prime Minister Modi’s leadership and legacy. This invitation is a sincere expression of their respect and gratitude. Konark Gowariker is set to marry Niyati Kanakia in a grand wedding ceremony on March 2 in Mumbai.

Niyati is the daughter of renowned real estate mogul Raseh Babubhai Kanakia of Kanakia Builders. According to a close source, the wedding promises to be a star-studded affair, with close friends and family from both the film industry and corporate world coming together to celebrate and bless the couple.

Meanwhile, Konark recently gave fans an inside look into the wedding preparations by sharing a video on his Instagram. In the clip, he and his fiancée, Niyati Kanakia, were seen in traditional attire. Additional posts showed the couple rehearsing a dance together, although Niyati had a minor mishap during practice.

A few days ago, Konark expressed his gratitude to his friends for their support and assistance with the wedding preparations for him and Niyati. He wrote on Instagram, “Niyati and I have been incredibly blessed and privileged to be surrounded by a wonderful group of friends. In the run-up to the wedding, they have supported us, celebrated us, and stressed with us as we get ready to tie the knot.”

For the unversed, Konark, who holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Film Direction and Cinematography from Emerson College in Boston (2012), began his journey at Dhirubhai Ambani International School in Mumbai.

After completing his education, he entered the film industry in 2013, joining Ashutosh Gowariker Productions as an assistant director. He worked on major projects like “Everest” and “Mohenjo Daro.” Konark also co-produced the critically acclaimed “Toolsidas Junior,” which won the Best Picture (Hindi) award at the 64th Indian National Film Awards.

