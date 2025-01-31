Pushpa 2 vs Devara: Who Wins the OTT Battle - Allu Arjun or Jr NTR?

Ever since the highly anticipated Allu Arjun-starrer ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ started streaming on Netflix, discussions have been rife about whether the film can surpass Jr NTR’s ‘Devara Part 1’ in terms of OTT impressions. While some netizens criticized the film for its lack of a strong storyline and illogical sequences, others praised Allu Arjun’s stellar performance. Regardless of mixed opinions, ‘Pushpa 2’ has ignited significant debate across social media following its digital release.

Pushpa 2: A Theatrical and OTT Sensation

Directed by Sukumar, ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ emerged as a blockbuster in its theatrical run, becoming the highest-grossing film in Indian cinema, with a staggering worldwide collection of over ₹1900 crore. Given its massive success on the big screen, its arrival on Netflix on Thursday was met with an overwhelming response from fans eager to relive the cinematic spectacle.

The film’s OTT release was one of the most awaited events, with audiences eagerly waiting to watch Allu Arjun’s iconic portrayal of Pushpa Raj. As soon as it premiered on the streaming platform, debates sparked online regarding its digital performance against ‘Devara Part 1’.

Battle of the Pan-India Stars: Allu Arjun vs. Jr NTR

The rivalry between Allu Arjun and Jr NTR has now extended beyond the box office to the world of streaming services. When ‘Devara Part 1’, directed by Koratala Siva, debuted on OTT last year, it dominated charts, trending in the Top 10 for over 10 weeks in India—a remarkable achievement post-theatrical success.

Now, with ‘Pushpa 2’ achieving similar blockbuster status in theaters, many are keenly watching to see if it can surpass ‘Devara’ in OTT viewership and engagement. The ongoing digital battle between the two South Indian superstars continues to fuel excitement among fans and industry insiders alike.

What’s Next?

As streaming platforms become a crucial battleground for measuring a film’s long-term success, both ‘Pushpa 2’ and ‘Devara Part 1’ remain at the forefront of the competition. With audiences divided over their preferences, it will be interesting to see which film ultimately claims supremacy in the OTT space.