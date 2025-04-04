Kudumbasthreeyum Kunjadum OTT Release on Sun NXT on April 4

The Malayalam comedy-drama Kudumbasthreeyum Kunjadum, starring Dhyan Sreenivasan in the lead role, is now available for streaming on Sun NXT starting today, April 4, 2025. This comes nearly a year after its theatrical release in May 2024.

Despite its theatrical debut last year, the film did not generate much buzz among audiences. However, with its digital release, the movie is hoping to find a new audience online. The film features Dhyan Sreenivasan alongside Kalabhavan Shajon, Salim Kumar, Anna Rajan, Guiness Pakru, Benny Peters, and Sneha Babu in supporting roles.

The story revolves around Kalabhavan Shajon’s character, a determined cop in a small town, working hard to catch a group of thieves. However, his tough approach is not well-received by the local residents, leading to comic situations. While the movie had a promising premise and star-studded cast, it did not manage to capture much attention during its theatrical run.

Now streaming on Sun NXT, Kudumbasthreeyum Kunjadum gives viewers a chance to watch the light-hearted film from the comfort of their homes. It remains to be seen if the film will gain more traction in the digital space following its online release.