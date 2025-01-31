AAP shifts blame as Delhi suffers: Investigation reveals contaminated water, including Kejriwal, Atishi's seats

New Delhi, Jan 31 (IANS) Water being supplied in several Delhi Assembly constituencies represented by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs is not fit for consumption. “New Delhi, Shahdara, and Kalkaji -- represented by Arvind Kejriwal (former CM), Ram Niwas Goel (Speaker - 2020 & 2015 Delhi Legislative Assembly), and Atishi Marlena (current CM and Water Minister) -- emerge as the epicentres of contamination,” says a report “Citizen’s Guide: Decoding Delhi’s Water Woes 2025”.

“This isn’t just a crisis of water; it’s a crisis of governance. Of the 23 unfit locations, 21 regions fall under constituencies represented by AAP MLAs," reveals the report.

This is the reality amid the political slugfest over Delhi's water woes, with AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal accusing Haryana of “releasing poison into the Yamuna river”,

and the BJP charging ex-Delhi CM with deflecting from his own failure to ensure clean water for Delhi's residents.

To understand the water crisis in Delhi, the research used “a methodical approach that combined hard data with human stories".

It merged quantitative and qualitative methods, collecting insights through lab tests, field surveys, expert interviews, and secondary research.

The study began with water sampling from 30 locations, focusing on low-income localities. Samples were tested at the Delhi Water and General Test Lab Pvt. Ltd., a certified facility, against 14 parameters in physical, chemical, biological, and disinfection categories, adhering to the ‘IS 10500: Drinking water’ standard.

While the political debate rages on, the ground reality that the study brings up, presents a sordid picture of water contamination across the capital.

The study found among the 30 locations tested, 23 were found to have water unfit for consumption, highlighting not just a public health crisis but also a deep political failure.

The data exposes the disconnect between the government’s claims and the reality faced by Delhi’s residents.

Many of these areas are represented by elected representatives from both AAP and BJP, underscoring the urgent need for accountability across party lines.

Fit locations:

Devli (AAP) – Represented by Prakash Jarwal

Badarpur (BJP) – Represented by Ramvir Singh Bidhuri (Vacant, as he resigned after securing a mandate from the South Delhi Lok Sabha seat in 2024)

Kondli (AAP) – Represented by Kuldeep Kumar

Okhla (AAP) – Represented by Amanatullah Khan

Karol Bagh (AAP) – Represented by Vishesh Ravi

Palam (AAP) – Represented by Bhavna Gaur

Patparganj (AAP) – Represented by Manish Sisodia (Former Deputy CM & Education Minister, shifted seat to Jangpura)

Unfit locations:

Model Town (AAP) – Represented by Akhilesh Pati Tripathi

Malviya Nagar (AAP) – Represented by Somnath Bharti

Vishwas Nagar (BJP) – Represented by Om Prakash Sharma

Nangloi (AAP) – Represented by Raghuvinder Shokeen

Rajendra Nagar (AAP) – Represented by Durgesh Pathak (Senior AAP Leader)

Sangam Vihar (AAP) – Represented by Dinesh Mohaniya

Dwarka (AAP) – Represented by Vinay Mishra

Shahdara (AAP) – Represented by Ram Niwas Goel (Delhi Assembly Speaker)

New Delhi (AAP) – Represented by Arvind Kejriwal (Former CM, National Convener of AAP)

Chattarpur (AAP) – Represented by Kartar Singh Tanwar (Seat vacant)

Sadar Bazar (AAP) – Represented by Som Dutt

Rithala (AAP) – Represented by Mohinder Goyal

With most of these unfit areas represented by AAP leaders, including Delhi's former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and incumbent CM Atishi, the situation calls for urgent reforms and real solutions, rather than continued political finger-pointing.

The water crisis in these localities underscores a serious governance failure that transcends political parties and impacts the health and well-being of Delhi's residents.

One of the most glaring concerns highlighted by the investigation is the elevated turbidity levels in several locations.

Turbidity, which measures water clarity, averaged 1.6 NTU (Nephelometric Turbidity Units) in areas deemed unfit for consumption.

The permissible limit for drinking water is 1.0 NTU, meaning the majority of tested locations surpassed this standard.

In Malviya Nagar, turbidity peaked at a staggering 2.9 NTU.

Increased turbidity is particularly concerning because it reduces the effectiveness of chlorination, leaving water vulnerable to microbial contamination.

Prolonged consumption of such water can lead to severe gastrointestinal illnesses, especially among vulnerable groups such as children and the elderly.

Total Dissolved Solids (TDS), a measure of dissolved substances in water, averaged 1345 mg/L in unfit locations—well above the acceptable limit of 500 mg/L.

Some areas, including Nangloi and Dwarka, recorded TDS levels as high as 1936 mg/L. High TDS levels, often stemming from industrial effluents, agricultural runoff, and untreated sewage, not only make water unpalatable but can also lead to serious health issues.

Prolonged exposure can strain kidney function and exacerbate hypertension. Furthermore, the unpleasant taste of water with excessive TDS discourages residents from drinking enough water, leading to dehydration.

Elevated iron levels were another major concern. On average, iron content in unfit locations was 0.38 mg/L, surpassing the permissible limit of 0.3 mg/L.

Some locations, like Dwarka and Malviya Nagar, recorded iron levels as high as 0.58 mg/L.

High iron levels not only cause water to discolour and develop a metallic taste, but they also contribute to gastrointestinal distress.

Chronic exposure to iron contamination can lead to serious health conditions, including iron overload disorders, potentially damaging vital organs such as the liver and heart.

The presence of iron also promotes bacterial growth, clogging pipes and further compromising water quality.

Residual chlorine levels, a critical measure of water disinfection, were found to be insufficient in many of the unfit locations.

The average residual chlorine level in unfit samples was just 0.03 mg/L, far below the required 0.2 mg/L.

Residual chlorine is vital for preventing microbial contamination, and its lack increases the risk of waterborne diseases like cholera, typhoid, and hepatitis.

Interestingly, some fit locations like Okhla and Kondli reported residual chlorine levels just meeting the acceptable threshold, emphasising the need for more consistent water treatment across the city.

Other water quality parameters also revealed concerning levels of contamination. The pH levels in certain areas, such as Rithala and Shahdara, exceeded the ideal range of 6.5 to 8.5, indicating potential corrosion of pipes and a bitter taste.

Hardness levels, caused by calcium and magnesium salts, were found to be excessively high in areas like Nangloi (384 mg/L) and Dwarka (592 mg/L), leading to scaling in pipes and increasing the risk of kidney stones.

Additionally, high chloride levels in areas like Nangloi (309.6 mg/L) and Dwarka (472.9 mg/L) indicated contamination from industrial discharges and saline water intrusion, further contributing to poor water quality.

Fluoride levels also presented a dichotomy. While fluoride is essential in preventing dental cavities, excessive fluoride in areas like Nangloi (1.26 mg/L) and Delhi Cantt (1.19 mg/L) poses risks of dental and skeletal fluorosis.

On the other hand, areas like Kondli and Mehrauli showed very low fluoride levels, which could increase susceptibility to dental caries, especially among children.

The physical data on water quality paints a stark picture, but the human stories that emerged from field surveys reveal the true toll of this crisis.

Residents from affected areas shared stories of constant fear, as they and their families lived in a perpetual state of uncertainty about their water's safety.

Many reported using expensive water purification systems like reverse osmosis (RO) filters or relying on bottled water to safeguard their health. However, these alternatives often remain out of reach for low-income families, who face the brunt of this crisis.

Experts in water management, public health, and environmental studies highlighted the systemic failures that have allowed the crisis to escalate.

Industrial pollution, aging infrastructure, and poor governance are all contributing factors.

The political blame game, they argue, often shifts focus from solutions to scapegoats, leaving the city's most vulnerable residents to cope with the fallout.

