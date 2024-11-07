Devara OTT Release Date: NTR's Fans Disappointed!

Jr NTR's Devara Part 1 OTT Release Date Out, But Hindi Fans Left Disappointed

The highly anticipated OTT release of Jr NTR's Devara Part 1 is finally here, but Bollywood fans are in for a disappointment. Netflix will release the movie on November 8, 2024, but only in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada languages.

Despite the massive success of Devara Part 1 at the box office, collecting Rs 280 crore domestically and Rs 509 crore worldwide, Netflix has not announced a release date for the Hindi version. The streaming giant shared an Instagram post confirming the OTT release, stating "Coming soon in Hindi."

Directed by Koratala Siva and produced by Sudhakar Mikkilineni and Kosaraju Harikrishna, Devara Part 1 boasts an impressive cast, including Jr NTR, Saif Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Prakash Raj, Ajay, Srikanth, and Shine Tom Chacko.

Devara Part 1 will be available on Netflix from November 8 in South Indian languages. Although the Hindi version's release date is uncertain, rumors suggest it may premiere on November 22.

Devara Part 1 received mixed reviews but impressed at the box office, earning an IMDb rating of 6.4/10.

The movie follows the story of a village chief's son who continues his father's mission to combat smuggling, pretending to be weak while maintaining the illusion that his father is still alive. With its OTT release, fans can now experience the action-packed drama from the comfort of their homes.

