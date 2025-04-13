Indian Navy's INS Sunayna makes maiden port call at Dar-es-Salaam

New Delhi, April 13 (IANS) INS Sunayna, designated as Indian Ocean Ship (IOS) SAGAR, has entered the Port of Dar-es-Salaam, Tanzania, as part of India's commitment to further facilitate global maritime cooperation and security.

The ship departed from Karwar, Goa, on April 5, carrying 44 naval personnel from nine Friendly Foreign Nations (FFNs) of the Indian Ocean Region (IOR), including Comoros, Kenya, Madagascar, Maldives, Mauritius, Mozambique, Seychelles, Sri Lanka, and South Africa and entered the Port of Dar-es-Salaam, Tanzania on Saturday.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh flagged off INS Sunayna from Karwar on April 5 as IOS SAGAR, with 44 personnel from nine friendly foreign navies embarked onboard.

The deployment marks a new chapter in maritime cooperation and underscores India’s commitment to a secure, peaceful and prosperous Indian Ocean Region, fostering strong naval partnerships and regional stability.

Upon arrival, INS Sunayna received a warm welcome from Rear Admiral A.R. Hassan, Chief of the Tanzanian Navy, Rear Admiral Nirbhay Bapna, Assistant Chief of Naval Staff (Foreign Cooperation and International Relations), and Commodore Agyapal Singh, Defence Attache for Tanzania, along with dignitaries from the Indian High Commission and the Tanzania People's Defence Force (TPDF).

During this port call, the ship is participating in the harbour phase of Exercise AIKEYME, a significant naval exercise inaugurated by Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth on Sunday.

The exercise focuses on enhancing operational coordination, refining joint strategies, and improving interoperability in maritime operations.

Two other Indian Navy ships, INS Chennai (Destroyer) and INS Kesari (Landing Ship Tank - Large), are also participating in the exercise alongside INS Sunayna.

The participation of personnel from FFNs aboard INS Sunayna underscores the significance of this initiative in promoting global maritime cooperation.

Through such exercises and engagements, the Indian Navy remains committed to advancing collective maritime security, fostering goodwill, and ensuring the free and safe movement of shipping lanes in the region.

The ship is scheduled to depart Dar-es-Salaam on April 15, 2025, for its next port of call at Nacala, Mozambique, to continue with the IOS SAGAR mission.

