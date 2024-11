OTT Releases: Nov 8 to Nov 18 - Devara, Citadel, Vettaiyan, Janaka Ayithe Ganaka

Friday OTT Releases: 15 Movies and Shows to Binge-Watch This Weekend!

This weekend, OTT platforms are buzzing with new releases. With no major theatrical releases, audiences are turning to streaming services for entertainment. Here's a rundown of the exciting titles hitting OTT platforms this Friday:

November 8 Releases:

1. Vettayan (Telugu Dubbed) - Amazon Prime Video

2. Every Minute Counts - Spanish Series - Amazon Prime Video

3. Citadel: Honey Bunny (Telugu Dubbed) - Amazon Prime Video

4. ARM - Telugu Dubbed Movie - Amazon Prime Video

5. The Fiery Priest Season 2 - Korean Series - Netflix

6. Devar - Telugu Movie - Netflix

7. Back Under Sea - Spanish Series - Netflix

8. Investment Alien - English Series - Netflix

9. Mr. Plankton - Korean Series - Netflix

10. The Buckingham Murders - English Movie - Netflix

11. Unjolo: The Gun Girl - English Movie - Netflix

12. Vijay 69 - Telugu Dubbed Movie - Zee5

13. Arkane Season 2 - English Series - Zee5

November 9 Releases:

1. It Ends with Az - English Movie - Amazon Prime Video

2. 10 Days of a Curious Man - Turkish Movie - Netflix

3. Born for the Spotlight - Mandarin Series - Netflix

4. Count Down: Paul vs Tyson - English Series - Netflix

5. Outer Banks Season 4 Part 2 - English Series - Netflix

6. Janaka Ayithe Ganaka - Telugu Movie - Aha

7. Geo Cinema Qabool Hai - Hindi Movie - Zee5