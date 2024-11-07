Divyanka Tripathi: Shiri is a story of every woman

Mumbai, Nov 7 (IANS) Actress Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, who will be seen in slice-of-life series titled ‘The Magic of Shiri’ directed by Birsa Dasgupta, said it is a story of every woman finding her way in a world that doesn’t always make space for her.

Divyanka said: “Shiri is a story of every woman, finding her way in a world that doesn’t always make space for her. Playing her has been a rewarding experience because it reminded me of the everyday battles we all face to keep moving forward, no matter the odds.”

The actress said that Shiri’s journey is “relatable”.

“It’s about holding onto a dream and pushing through, even when it feels impossible. She is every woman who has ever dared to dream beyond society’s boundaries, refusing to be held back by the challenges life throws at her,” the actress added.

The slice-of-life drama that beautifully portrays the journey of a woman pursuing her dreams in the enchanting world of magic. Divyanka is joined by Jaaved Jaaferi, Namit Das, and Parmeet Sethi, the ten-episodic series captures life’s small joys, challenges, and the magic found in everyday resilience.

Jaaved Jaaferi said that this is a tale for anyone who has at some point in their life been told that their dreams are too big or that their goals are out of reach.

He added: “Shiri’s inspiring journey beautifully captures the magic of resilience, passion and determination. My character adds a certain intensity and depth to the story and plays a pivotal role as friend, philosopher and guide in Shiri’s journey through the world of magic.”

The makers unveiled the trailer, where Shiri is adamant to realise her dream of emerging as the world’s best magician and create a legacy in an industry dominated by stereotypes and gender biases.

She struggles to find her rightful place in the world of magic but refuses to let that inner spark of desire and determination flicker or flinch, irrespective of the challenges thrown at her.

Presented by Jio Studios, Produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Tanveer Bookwala (Ding Infinity), “The Magic of Shiri” will stream on JioCinema Premium from November 14.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.