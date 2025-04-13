Three women killed in hit-and-run accident in Andhra Pradesh

Amaravati, April 13 (IANS) At least three women were killed in a hit-and-run case in Andhra Pradesh’s Sri Sathya Sai district on Sunday.

The accident occurred when an unidentified vehicle rammed into an auto-rickshaw on the Hindupur-Sire highway near Dhanapuram Cross in Parigi Mandal.

The vehicle sped away after hitting the auto-rickshaw, which fell off the road.

Three women died on the spot, and eight others were injured in the accident. The injured have been shifted to a hospital at Hindupur.

The deceased were identified as Alivelamma (45), Adi Lakshmamma (65) and Shakamma (60).

According to police, 14 people were travelling in the auto-rickshaw. They were all returning after visiting the Kotipi Chawdeswari temple.

The victims hailed from Dodagatta in Roddam mandal of the same district.

Police registered a case and took up an investigation to identify the vehicle which hit the auto.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has expressed shock over the accident. He condoled the death of three women and conveyed his sympathies to their families.

The Chief Minister assured the families of the deceased that the government would extend to them all possible assistance. He directed officials to provide the best treatment to the injured.

Minister for Medical and Health Sathya Kumar Yadav has also expressed grief over the accident in the Sri Sathya Sai district. He directed officials to provide the best possible treatment to the injured at a government hospital in Hindupur.

The minister said it was unfortunate that the devotees met the accident while returning from Kotipi Chawdeswari temple. He conveyed his condolences to the families of the deceased and assured them that the government would render all assistance.

Transport Minister Mandipalli Ramprasad Reddy has also expressed shock over the death of three women in the road accident in the district. He conveyed his condolences to the families of the deceased. He also asked officials to ensure that the injured got the best treatment. The minister advised the students to follow traffic rules to avoid road accidents.

