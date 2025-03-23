NTR Heads to Japan to Promote Devara Release

Jr NTR, who was last seen in Devara: Part 1, is now headed to Japan for the film's grand release on March 28, 2025, after its successful Telugu release six months ago. The actor, along with his wife Pranathi, was spotted at Bengaluru Airport this morning, set for his promotional trip to Japan. Jr NTR is excited to celebrate the film’s release with his Japanese fans, who have been eagerly waiting to see the blockbuster after the tremendous love he received for RRR.

Before leaving, Jr NTR spent the weekend with filmmaker Prashanth Neel, with whom he is currently working on an upcoming project, exciting fans with anticipation for what's to come.

Directed by Koratala Siva, Devara features Janhvi Kapoor as the female lead. The sequel, Devara 2, is slated to begin filming next year. Jr NTR’s visit to Japan promises special interactions with fans, marking another milestone in the film’s journey.