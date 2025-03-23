Shilpa Shetty showers love on her furry baby Truffle

Mumbai, March 23 (IANS) Shilpa Shetty decided to start her Sunday by spending some fun time with her furry baby Truffle.

From kissing her furry friend to cuddling with him, to giving him a high-five, Shilpa and her pet make for an adorable duo in her latest Instagram video.

"Thankyou for choosing me to be your mumma, my baby Truffle...Love youuuuu", the love-struck video was captioned.

Shilpa looked as chic as ever in gray pants, styled with a white top, silver wristwatch, and open hair.

Back in May 2021, Shilpa Shetty welcomed Truffle to the family with a special social media post. Sharing a video on Instagram, the diva revealed that the new furry friend is a birthday gift for her son Viaan.

"Introducing TRUFFLE our new family member. Viaans been begging for another pet. and I promised him, would get him one when he'd turn 10 and can look after it. He's earned it a year earlier, been such a good boy. Happy birthday my darling," Shilpa wrote as the caption.

Recently, Shilpa wished “great health, more spiritual trips and jagrans" to co-actress Rani Mukerji on her 47th birthday.

Shilpa took to her Instagram stories and dropped a picture with Rani. She wrote in the caption, “Dearest Rani, Wishing you love, happiness, great health more spiritual trips.. jagrans and may you always stay blessed always (sic).”

Before that, Shilpa shared a delightful moment from her trip to Punjab. The 'Dhadkan' actress relished the authentic taste of desi gud (jaggery) during her visit.

She posted a video on social media saying, “In Punjab, in the fields of sugarcane... wow, fresh sugarcane and fresh jaggery. Can you believe this? And this is Gur Gur... oh wow, look at that, this jaggery is the real jaggery.”

The diva added, “It has ajwain, fennel, sesame – there is no adulteration. Wow, I speak in Punjabi, it’s amazing, this is completely pure. We should always have this after dinner when in Punjab. Always buy jaggery from here. I’m on a jaggery high!.”

“It’s a “Gud” day in Punjab #SundayBinge(ing) on this yummy gud#PunjabDiaries #TravelDiaries #Foodie", Shilpa penned the caption.

