Heavy security, traffic diversions in Chennai for CSK vs Mumbai Indians IPL match

Chennai, March 23 (IANS) With Chennai Super Kings set to face Mumbai Indians in Match No. 3 of IPL 2025 on Sunday at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, the Greater Chennai Police have implemented extensive security measures.

City Police Commissioner A. Arun is personally overseeing the arrangements.

According to sources in the Chennai Police Department, over 500 police personnel will be deployed at the stadium in Chepauk and across key locations in the city to ensure smooth conduct of the high-profile match.

In a move to enhance spectators' safety, the Greater Chennai Police have introduced a new system called the ‘Chennai Singam IPL QR Code’. This initiative allows fans to instantly report any security concerns to the police by scanning a QR code. The system aims to streamline crowd management and enable quick response during emergencies.

With thousands expected to attend the match, this technology will help ensure a safer match-day experience.

Chennai is set to host seven matches at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on the following dates: March 23, March 28, April 5, April 11, April 25, and April 30.

The Greater Chennai Traffic Police have announced traffic diversions on all match days from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. Car pass holders are permitted to park only in the designated areas mentioned in their passes. Private vehicles must use Cathedral Road, RK Salai, Kamarajar Salai (Marina Beach Road) and park along the Marina Beach Service Road, followed by a walk to the stadium using subways.

Taxis, autorickshaws, and chauffeur-driven cars can use Anna Salai. Wallajah Road to drop passengers near the stadium. These vehicles should proceed to Sivananda Salai for parking.

Mini-buses and MTC buses are restricted from entering Wallajah Road. Instead, they will pick up and drop passengers at Swamy Sivananda Salai.

Spectators may access the stadium by walking via Press Club Road. Victoria Hostel Road will allow entry only via Bharathi Salai, and there will be no entry from Wallajah Road. Bells Road will be operated as a one-way street. Vehicles from Ratna Cafe toward Kamarajar Salai will be diverted at the Bells Roa-Wallajah Road junction.

Spectators are encouraged to use public transport for convenience and to reduce congestion. The MRTS Chepauk Railway Station and Government Estate Metro Station offer easy access to the stadium.

To further ease travel, Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) buses will offer free rides for fans showing valid match tickets. This facility is available three hours before and after each match, although AC buses are excluded from this offer.

The MTC has arranged special buses and shuttle services during the tournament. These are funded in advance by Chennai Super Kings Cricket Limited. To assist fans returning home, buses will operate from key locations within 500 metres of the stadium which include Anna Square Bus Stand, Madras University Bus Stop, and Omandurar Government Medical College. Additional shuttle services will run between Anna Statue (Anna Salai) and the stadium.

Authorities have urged the fans to make full use of these arrangements for a smooth and hassle-free match-day experience.

