Devara in Japan: Jr.NTR on Promotions Spree, Movie Releases March 28!

Jr. NTR's solo release in a long time, Devara scored a humongous hit at the box office. Both the Telugu states lapped up the movie and fans thronged to the theatres like never before. With multiple benefit shows and overwhelming love from Tarak fans, the movie, despite mixed reviews emerged as a box-office hero. Koratala Siva did receive some criticism for mishandling the second half but he managed to keep audiences guessing about Devara 2's plot.

Now, months after part 1's release, Jr.NTR's movie is all set to release in Japan. The Tollywood star kick-started the promotions with a line-up of interviews with the media and fans. Everyone knows the craze of Tarak in Japan. Many would think that this phenomenon was due to RRR but since the time of SS Rajamouli's "Yamadonga", NTR has quite a known face to Japanese movie buffs.

There have been multiple instances where Japanese fans extended heartfelt gestures of love and support to Tarak. Through social media, Japanese fangirls and boys have been paying tribute to NTR's famous dance numbers. Even in Devara, songs like Daavudi and Ayudha Pooja had garnered a humongous fan base in Japan, and Instagram was flooded with reels of Japanese fans dancing to both these foot-tapping numbers to shower their love.

Devara Part 1 will be released in Japanese theatres on March 28, 2025.