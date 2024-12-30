Vijay Sethupathi's Viduthalai 2 OTT release: Date and OTT platform!

Tamil film Viduthalai 2, starring Vijay Sethupathi and Manju Warrier, has been having a tough time at the box office since its release on December 20, 2024. Despite its slow pace, the film collected Rs 34.26 crore in just nine days. However, to everyone's surprise, makers have decided to release the movie on OTT platforms much earlier than expected.

As per the latest updates, Viduthalai 2 will be available on Zee5 from January 17, 2025. The makers have not officially declared the OTT release date, but it is supposed to be released on OTTplay Premium as well.

Directed by Vetrimaaran, Viduthalai 2 is a sequel to the 2021 film and is based on the life of a cop who has to capture the leader of a people's movement. The movie boasts an impressive cast that includes Vijay Sethupathi, Manju Warrier, Bhavani Sre, Soori, Surya Sethupathi, Tamizh, and Gautham Vasudev Menon.

The budget for Viduthalai 2 was reportedly Rs 65 crore. The movie is reportedly doing better than the first part, Viduthalai Part 1, which raked in Rs 36.98 crore in six weeks. The music has been provided by the legendary Ilaiyaraaja, who added to the charm of this movie.

Vijay Sethupathi shared a poster of the movie on Christmas wishing his fans a Merry Christmas. The poster had Vaathiyar (Vijay Sethupathi) enjoying dinner time with his family.

With its early OTT release, fans of Vijay Sethupathi and Manju Warrier can now look forward to watching Viduthalai 2 from the comfort of their homes. Mark your calendars for January 17, 2025, and get ready to experience this gripping Tamil drama on Zee5.

