DC vs. CSK: Is MS Dhoni retiring? IPL Fans Find Concerning Proof

Over the past few hours, speculations have been rife about Chennai Super Kings legend MS Dhoni retiring. Before the match, there were widespread rumors about Ruturaj Gaikwad not being available due to injury. The suspense continued until the toss. Fans got excited that MS Dhoni will get to be the captain one more time for CSK, and they can celebrate him.

However, Ruturaj Gaikwad's arrival at the field for the toss ended all speculations. Even on social media, there is a giant buzz that this will be the last match of MS Dhoni, and they have found proof to defend the same. Not many Dhoni fans and general cricket enthusiasts could say that they have seen MS' parents attending a cricket match.

However, today is that rare day where both Dhoni's parents, alongside his wife and daughter, were present at the Chepauk stadium. This was one of those rare moments where the entire family of Dhoni could be seen together. While the moment was heartwarming, rumors began to swirl around over the same.

"Is this the end?" came one reaction from a fan. Even though it was a refreshing moment, fans cannot help but predict that there is something gloomy at the end of this match coming for them. Here are some fans' reactions to their favorite player's possible last match.

Someone Say it was a Casual Visit https://t.co/UEv15QIigW — Inika❤️ (@Inika_Luv_Sk) April 5, 2025

Is it all going to end todayy?? The man who started it all. My man 💛

Is it his last match today, nothing to sayy if yess 💔 https://t.co/jt9INwd3pe — Ashish (@19Ashishx) April 5, 2025

It is 100% MS Dhoni's retirement match & CSK has made special arrangement for the same. https://t.co/xWQgK7yl89 — Rajiv (@Rajiv1841) April 5, 2025