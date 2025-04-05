Won't implement Waqf Bill in Bihar, if RJD comes to power: Tejashwi Yadav

Patna, April 5 (IANS) The political temperature in Bihar has surged over the Waqf Amendment Bill-2025, as RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Saturday declared that if his party comes to power in the state, this Bill will "not be implemented in Bihar" and will be "thrown into the dustbin."

Calling the Bill unconstitutional, Yadav, who is also the Leader of the Opposition in Bihar, accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of using divisive tactics to deflect attention from core issues affecting the country.

“The Waqf Amendment Bill is unconstitutional. It violates Article 26 of the Indian Constitution. The BJP is engaged in the politics of polarisation. They are trying to distract people from real issues by stirring up religious sentiments,” Yadav said.

Taking a direct jibe at the BJP and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), Tejashwi alleged that the central government is bypassing the Constitution.

“They want to implement the laws of Nagpur (RSS ideology) across India. The BJP and RSS are anti-Constitution. We, on the other hand, stand for secularism, social justice, and democratic values,” he said.

He also added that RJD has never compromised on ideology, whether in power or in opposition and asserted that the fight against the Bill will continue at all levels. Yadav didn't spare Chief Minister Nitish Kumar either, accusing him of doing self-centred politics and aligning with the BJP for political gain.

“No matter how much anyone tries to justify their stand, nothing will change. The people are watching. Just like we are fighting for caste-based reservation, we have also filed a petition in the Supreme Court against the Waqf Bill,” he said.

Tejashwi went on to claim that the BJP's real intention behind the Bill is to alienate Muslims, Dalits, and backward communities from the mainstream.

“This is an effort to weaken the most marginalised. We won’t allow this to happen,” he added.

Tejashwi’s remarks have added a new dimension to the political tug-of-war in Bihar, where the passage of the Waqf Amendment Bill has already caused turmoil in parties like JDU, with several Muslim leaders resigning and others raising voices in dissent.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.