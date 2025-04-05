PM Modi gives booster shot to Sri Lanka’s clean energy drive

Colombo, April 5 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake on Saturday participated in the groundbreaking ceremony of the 120 MW Sampur Solar power project, being developed as a joint venture between the two nations.

The project in the island's northeastern Trincomalee district will help Sri Lanka’s transition to clean energy, reduce electricity costs for consumers, help create more jobs and stimulate growth.

PM Modi also inaugurated the supply of solar rooftop systems to 500 religious institutions in Sri Lanka, which will contribute 25 MW of electricity and enhance the energy security of various establishments.

Commenting on the development, Union Minister for New and Renewable Energy, Pralhad Joshi, said on Saturday that PM Modi’s visit to Sri Lanka "is powering a clean energy revolution".

"From the 120 MW Sampur solar project to rooftop solar systems for 500 religious institutions - energy security, reducing costs, creating jobs and driving growth," he remarked on social media platform X.

PM Modi held high-level talks with President Dissanayake and oversaw the signing of seven MoUs across key sectors, including defence, energy, digital infrastructure, health and trade.

An MoU between India and the Sri Lankan government was signed for the implementation of HVDC Interconnection for Import and Export of Power.

Another MoU between India’s Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology and the Ministry of Digital Economy of Sri Lanka provides for Cooperation in the Field of Sharing Successful Digital Solutions Implemented at Population Scale for Digital Transformation.

During the visit, PM Modi announced comprehensive capacity-building programme in India covering 700 Sri Lankans annually; India’s grant assistance for the development of Thirukoneswaram temple in Trincomalee, Sita Eliya temple in Nuwara Eliya, and Sacred City Complex project in Anuradhapura; the Exposition of Lord Buddha relics in Sri Lanka on International Vesak Day 2025; as well as the conclusion of Bilateral Amendatory Agreements on Debt Restructuring.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.