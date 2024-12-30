Spreads hate yet no action taken against him: Oppn leaders slam Nitesh Rane's 'Kerala mini-Pak' quip (Ld)

Mumbai, Dec 30 (IANS) Maharashtra's newly-appointed BJP minister, Nitesh Rane, has landed in hot water following his "mini-Pakistan" remarks on Kerala.

Speaking at a programme in Pune, Rane referred to Kerala as a "mini-Pakistan" and alleged that "only extremists in Kerala" vote for members of the Gandhi family, including Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi.

Rane's statement has triggered a political storm, drawing severe criticism from Opposition parties, who accused him of "spreading hatred" and demanded immediate action against him.

Speaking to IANS, Samajwadi Party MP Abu Azmi slammed Rane, saying, "He is such a small person. A cabinet of hatred should be formed for him as he always talks about hatred. Such baseless statements are made without any consequences. Even the Supreme Court has said that people who spread hatred should be punished, yet no action is taken against him."

Azmi also defended Kerala, stating, "Calling a state 'mini-Pakistan' is completely wrong. Kerala is a state that does not align with hatred. That's what troubles him. Rahul Gandhi has been winning elections before as well. His father and grandmother sacrificed their lives for the nation, and his mother continues to struggle for the country."

"People like Rane aim only to spread hatred towards Muslims, degrade them, and appease the majority to gain power. This must be why he was allotted his portfolio. Such statements expose their true intentions," he said.

Shiv Sena (UBT) spokesperson Anand Dubey accused the BJP of benefiting politically from such divisive remarks.

"Since the Prime Minister won from Banaras with just around one lakh votes, the BJP has been restless. The real blow came when Priyanka Gandhi won from Wayanad by lakhs of votes. Now they resort to defaming Kerala by calling it 'mini-Pakistan' and alleging terrorists live there," he told IANS.

"These statements are made to spread poison and reap political benefits. Leaders like Rane are rewarded with ministerial posts, similar to Giriraj Singh and Himanta Biswa Sarma," he said.

Former TMC MP Majeed Memon also lambasted Rane, stressing the constitutional responsibilities of a minister.

"Kerala has the highest literacy rate. Calling it 'mini-Pakistan' and associating it with extremism is shameful. The Home Ministry, agencies, and the Centre must intervene, and serious action should be taken," he said.

Speaking to IANS, Memon urged Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to act, stating, "If someone who has sworn to uphold the Constitution can claim that a part of the nation is part of Pakistan, how can they respect their oath? Such individuals should not remain in ministerial posts even for a minute. However, the Chief Minister will not take action as Rane is one of his favourites."

Senior Congress leader Pawan Khera joined the criticism, questioning BJP's stance on Kerala elections.

"Are they claiming Kerala is outside the Indian borders? Such unconstitutional statements reveal their desperation. They were unable to create history, so now they want to change geography," Khera told IANS.

As Opposition leaders demand accountability, the controversy surrounding Rane's remarks has highlighted concerns over political discourse and the responsibilities of public officials in maintaining national unity.

