Sai Durgha Tej’s Marriage: Official Announcement Expected in 2025?

For the past few years, speculations about Sai Durgha Tej's wedding have been making rounds in the media and on social platforms. Early rumors suggested that the actor might tie the knot with his co-star Regina, with whom he was previously romantically involved, but the couple later parted ways.

A major setback to his wedding plans occurred two years ago when Sai Dharam Tej was involved in a serious motorcycle accident, temporarily halting any further developments on that front. With his 40th birthday approaching in 2026, his mother is eager for him to marry in 2025, well before he hits that milestone.

Sources close to the actor hint that an official announcement regarding his wedding could be coming in the new year. Currently, Sai Durgha Tej is focused on his upcoming film, SYG—Sambarala Yeti Gattu, which marks the biggest production of his career. The actor has also undergone a significant physical transformation in preparation for his role in the film.

