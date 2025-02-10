Chiranjeevi Addresses Family Rift Rumors, Praises Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 Success

Allu Arjun has once again made history with the phenomenal success of Pushpa 2: The Rule. Directed by Sukumar, the film shattered records in Telugu cinema, captivating audiences across the country. Amid ongoing speculation about a possible rift between the Mega family and Allu Arjun, Chiranjeevi recently addressed the matter and acknowledged the blockbuster success of Pushpa 2.

At a recent event for Vishwak Sen’s upcoming film Laila, Chiranjeevi spoke candidly about unity within the Mega family. He emphasized that all Mega heroes should be treated as one by the audience, dismissing any narratives suggesting internal conflicts.

“We have so many heroes in our family, and whenever we meet, it’s a grand gathering. There is no question of anyone feeling less about one another. Pushpa 2 was a massive success, and I am proud of it,” Chiranjeevi stated.

The Vishwambhara star also highlighted the camaraderie among the Mega stars, reinforcing that the family remains supportive of each other’s achievements. He noted that since actors do not release films simultaneously, they should celebrate the success of their peers.

“Everyone should stay united. The applause and whistles for Pawan Kalyan prove the bond we share. A film’s success is a result of the hard work of many people, and the revenue it generates is reinvested into the industry to create more films,” he added.

With his statements, Chiranjeevi not only put an end to rumors of a rift but also reinforced the importance of mutual appreciation and support in the film industry.