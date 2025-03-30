Vijay Sethupathi and Puri Jagannadh’s Multi-Lingual Film Announced on Ugadi

Director Puri Jagannadh and actor Vijay Sethupathi have teamed up for a new multi-lingual film. The announcement was made on Sunday, coinciding with the Ugadi festival. The film, which is being produced by Puri Jagannadh and Charmme Kaur under the banner of Puri Connects, promises to be a high-ambition commercial project.

This is the first time Vijay Sethupathi will work with Puri Jagannadh. The film is set to be released in multiple languages, including Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi. The regular shoot for the film is set to begin in June, and more details about the cast and crew will be revealed later.

The film's script is written by Puri Jagannadh himself, and fans are eager to see what the duo has in store. However, Puri Jagannadh’s previous two films, Double iSmart and Liger, did not perform well at the box office or with critics. This new project with Vijay Sethupathi is crucial for Puri to reconnect with audiences.

Vijay Sethupathi, who was last seen in Viduthalai: Part 2, is also working on several other projects. These include Ace, directed by Arumuga Kumar, and Train, directed by Mysskin. Release dates for these films have yet to be announced.