Bihar: Women candidates make history with landmark victories in PUSU elections

New Delhi, March 30 (IANS) Patna University Student Union (PUSU) elections have made history as three key positions for the first time, including the president’s post, have been won by women candidates.

Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad’s (ABVP) Maithili Mrinalini emerged victorious in the Presidential race, marking the first time in the university’s 107-year history when a woman has been elected to the top post.

The election witnessed a 45 per cent voter turnout, with Mrinalini securing 3,524 votes and defeating NSUI’s Manoranjan Raja by 603 votes, who finished second with 2,921 votes.

Independent candidate Dheeraj Kumar won the vice president’s post. Apart from Mrinalini’s win, Saloni Raj was elected as the General Secretary. Soumya Srivastava secured the Treasurer’s post, further cementing this election as a landmark moment for female leadership in student politics.

Following her victory, Maithili Mrinalini expressed gratitude to the students, acknowledging the weight of responsibility that comes with the position.

“First and foremost, I want to express my heartfelt gratitude to all. A huge, huge thank you from the bottom of my heart for coming here, showing your support, and placing your trust in us,” she told IANS.

Maithili Mrinalini added that at this moment, she is not just overwhelmed with happiness but also deeply aware of the immense sense of responsibility that comes with it.

“The faith you (students) have shown in us is something we never want to let down,” she promised.

The elections saw intense competition between the student wings of the two major political parties, ABVP and NSUI. The Jan Suraaj had also initially fielded its candidate but later withdrew from the contest, extending unconditional support to NSUI.

With approximately 20,000 eligible voters spread across 12 colleges, the elections were closely watched. The voting process was completed in a single day while the counting was held on the same night.

The results mark a shift in the university’s student politics, emphasising greater female participation and leadership.

