Mazaka OTT Release: When and Where to Watch Sundeep Kishan's Entertainer?

If you missed Mazaka in theaters, the Telugu romantic comedy is all set for its digital release. Directed by Trinadha Rao Nakkina, the film, starring Sundeep Kishan, received mixed box office reactions but was widely appreciated for its humor and performances.

When and Where to Watch Mazaka Online?

Mazaka will premiere on ZEE5 on March 28. However, an official confirmation from the streaming platform or the filmmakers is still awaited.

Plot & Highlights of Mazaka

The film follows Ramana and his son Krishna, who dream of expanding their family through Krishna’s marriage. However, their efforts are constantly hindered, as potential brides’ families refuse to send their daughters to a home without a woman.

Krishna soon falls for Meera, while Ramana is smitten by Yashoda, whom he meets by chance. Both successfully win over their respective love interests—only to discover an unexpected twist: Meera and Yashoda are niece and aunt.

Their troubles escalate when Bhargav Varma, a powerful CEO with an old grudge against them, intervenes. He sets an ultimatum—the father-son duo must mend the strained relationship between Meera and Yashoda, a task he believes is impossible. However, Krishna and Ramana take on the challenge, navigating through hilarious and emotional hurdles to prove him wrong.

Told through a flashback narrative at a police station, Mazaka promises a mix of laughter, love, and drama. With its OTT release around the corner, fans can soon enjoy this delightful entertainer from the comfort of their homes.