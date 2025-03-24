Robinhood’s OTT and Satellite Rights Acquired by Zee5 and Zee Telugu

Robinhood, starring Nithiin and Sreeleela, is all set to hit theatres on March 28, 2025. The high-budget action-comedy, directed by Venky Kudumula, has generated excitement, especially with Australian cricketer David Warner making his Telugu debut. Produced by Mythri Movie Makers, the film has been in production for over two years.

Ahead of its theatrical release, Robinhood has already secured its OTT and satellite rights. Zee5 has obtained the OTT streaming rights, while Zee Telugu will broadcast the film on television. Although the filmmakers haven’t officially confirmed these deals, the news has already made waves.

At the trailer launch event on March 23, David Warner joined the star cast and had a blast with Nithiin and Sreeleela. The cricketer even tried to mimic the film's dance moves, adding some fun to the pre-release festivities. Warner’s participation only heightened the excitement around the movie.

The film also features a talented supporting cast, including Shine Tom Chacko, Vennela Kishore, Rajendra Prasad, Devdatta Nage, and Mime Gopi. With all eyes on Robinhood’s box-office performance, Nithiin is hoping for a major hit after the film’s release.