Centre's public grievance system resolves over 70 lakh citizen concerns in three years

New Delhi, Dec 30 (IANS) In a bid to swiftly address citizen concerns, the centralised public grievance redress and monitoring system (CPGRAMS) has successfully resolved over 70 lakh grievances in the last three years (2022-2024), the government said on Monday.

From 2022 to 2024, the system enabled the resolution of 70,03,533 grievances and mapped 1,03,183 Grievance Redressal Officers (GROs) as of October 31.

CPGRAMS, developed and monitored by the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG), is an online platform available 24/7 that connects all ministries and departments across the country.

The public grievance system now connects 92 central ministries, departments and organisations with 36 states/UTs, offering a seamless platform supported by over 73,000 active subordinate users.

With 96,295 organisations registered, CPGRAMS has significantly improved citizen engagement and service delivery.

Citizens can file complaints through the web portal, the mobile app on the Google Play Store, or the UMANG app.

Each complaint receives a unique registration ID, allowing users to track its progress. Additionally, the ‘My Grievance’ app serves as an independent platform for filing and tracking complaints, according to the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions.

The government is prioritising a citizen-centric approach for a developed Bharat, ensuring active participation from citizens in the development process.

At the third ‘Biennial Pan-Commonwealth Heads of Public Service Meeting’ in April this year, the Commonwealth Secretariat highlighted it as a future-ready governance tool. The system has proven effective in addressing citizens' grievances with swift resolutions and improved public safety.

Now, DARPG is developing the NextGen CPGRAMS platform to improve grievance redressal.

Building on CPGRAMS 7.0, it will offer features like grievance filing via WhatsApp/Chatbot, voice-to-text lodging, instant alerts, and auto-escalation. Grievance Redressal Officers will benefit from machine learning-based auto-replies and auto-populated reports. Monitoring bodies can track grievances by grouping, sector and ministry.

The ‘NextGen CPGRAMS’ system is set to launch on July 1, 2025, further enhancing the grievance resolution process.

