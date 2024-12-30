AIIMS Delhi investing over Rs 300 cr to develop digital infra, AI: Director

New Delhi, December 30 (IANS) With artificial intelligence (AI) reshaping healthcare at an unprecedented pace, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi is investing more than Rs 300 crore in developing digital infrastructure, said Director Dr. M. Srinivas.

He said this at a meeting held at the national capital deliberating the transformative potential of AI in revolutionising health awareness and patient education empowerment.

Leaders in healthcare, technology, and policy shared insights into how AI is poised to bridge critical gaps in health communication, making information more accessible, reliable, and patient-centric.

“AI is revolutionising everything from patient care to health communication,” said Dr. M. Srinivas, Director of AIIMS.

“We are investing over Rs 300 crore in digital infrastructure to ensure that every stakeholder -- patients, doctors, and researchers -- benefits from this innovation. By integrating AI, we can improve efficiency, reduce delays, and enable world-class research,” he added.

The experts at AIIMS also stressed the need to bridge the gap of misinformation by delivering accurate, easily understandable, and personalised healthcare information via AI to people across diverse demographics.

Srinivas also emphasised that leveraging AI to simplify and disseminate health information will empower patients and improve their engagement with healthcare systems, ultimately leading to better health outcomes.

“A good health system isn’t reliant on individuals. AI can play a vital role in making healthcare more accurate, compassionate, and equitable,” Dr. Kavita Narayan, Senior Technical Advisor, HRH for Health Systems at the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

“To truly make a difference, we must integrate technology thoughtfully and ensure collaboration between policymakers, technologists, and healthcare providers,” she added.

The experts also caution against overdependence on technology at the expense of human connection.

K.P. Kochhar, Professor and Head of the Physiology Department at AIIMS, stressed the importance of balancing innovation with empathy in healthcare.

“While AI can enhance precision and efficiency, we must preserve the human touch in healthcare. Compassion and technology must work together to create systems that prioritise the well-being of patients,” Kochhar said.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.