Vikram Reveals Sobbing for 2 Months over Missing Bombay to Arvind Swamy

Tamil cinema's legendary actor Vikram has a movie release that promises immense potential. Titled "Veera Dheera Sooran," the movie, directed by S U Arun Kumar, will have a part-2 release first before the prequel releases. During the lead-up into the movie, film buffs have made several predictions as to why Veera Dheera Sooran will be Vikram's massive comeback of sorts.

Even the movie's team is doing promotions in full swing, and Vikram himself has actively participated in them all. During one interaction, the actor could be seen talking about his experience with Mani Ratnam's movie, "Bombay."

Rumor in the industry is that Vikram rejected Bombay, and now the actor revealed why Mani Ratnam went with Arvind Swami over him. "I didn't refuse Bombay; I goofed up the audition because he suddenly asked me to audition, and he didn't get a video camera; he got a still camera, and he said, Act."

After his major blunder, Vikram also revealed that he cried for over 2 months for missing out on Bombay, as he badly wanted to work with Mani Ratnam. "It was a dream for me to work with Mani, sir. I was ready to retire after the film. I didn't need anything after that. I was confirmed for the film. Morning was Manisha Koirala's photoshoot, and evening was mine, but I screwed it up. For two months every day, I would wake up and cry, 'Shit, I lost it.' A grown man crying for two months."

However, Vikram had finally gotten a chance to work with Mani Ratnam in the Ponniyin Selvan series. He essayed the role of Aditha Karikalan in the movie, and his role turned out to be one of the major highlights of the film.