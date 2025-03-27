Jessica Chastain reveals why she 'hates' low-rise style trends

Los Angeles, March 27 (IANS) Hollywood actress Jessica Chastain is pointing to her favorite and least favorite style trends. The actress recently spoke about the style trend she wishes would come back.

The actress shared that she is one to always dress how she wants to dress, reports ‘People’ magazine.

Chastain is the latest cover star for Elle Spain, for which she did a wide-ranging interview that included questions about her fashion preferences,

"I don't really pay attention to fashion trends in that way", she said. "If there was a trend that I'd secretly wish would come back, I would just wear it. I don't feel like, 'Oh I'm not allowed to wear that because people say’. So I don't really have one of those. I kind of just wear what I like”.

As per ‘People’, she said that it is "quicker" for her to name her least favorite fashion trends.

"I know this is coming back, but the low-rise jeans I hate. And I hate when you see someone's underwear. I think it's so tacky like when it's like a G-string. I think it's horrific", she said.

‘The Eyes of Tammy Faye’ star said that is a trend she is starting to see "more and more" and she hopes people don't "ever bring that back”.

"Or like the shorts where your butt hangs out? Yea, I'm into full-coverage clothing", she added. It's been an eventful few days for Chastain, who celebrated her 48th birthday on Monday, March 24.

To mark the occasion, she shared a collage of images and videos from her past year on Instagram, writing, "Thank you for all the birthday wishes and for making this year even better than the last. I love you all”.

Earlier this month, Chastain gave a look at her beauty regimen by sharing an Instagram photo of her and Anne Hathaway wearing face masks on what appeared to be an airplane ride.

