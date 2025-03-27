'BJP suppressing free speech,' says Pramod Tiwari on LoP Gandhi's treatment in Parliament

New Delhi, March 27 (IANS) Congress leader Pramod Tiwari has strongly criticised the BJP for deliberately suppressing free speech, the right of Opposition leaders, particularly that of Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, to speak in Parliament.

Tiwari accused the BJP of using its powers to obstruct LoP Rahul Gandhi’s attempts to voice his criticism against the government.

He remarked, “The whole country sees that whenever Rahul Gandhi stands up to speak and criticise the government's policies, the cameras are turned away, and the microphone is switched off. His freedom of expression and his rights are being deliberately suppressed by the ruling party, undermining democracy. I would say that the BJP government is dictatorial.”

Tiwari’s statement comes after a recent incident where LoP Gandhi was allegedly not allowed to speak in the Lok Sabha, even as he attempted to raise concerns over the government’s policies.

Rahul Gandhi stated that every time he stood to voice his opposition, his efforts were obstructed, with proceedings suspended to prevent him from speaking.

Earlier, Speaker Om Birla had urged LoP Gandhi to follow the decorum of the House, emphasising that certain actions were not in line with parliamentary standards.

In addition to his comments on Rahul Gandhi’s treatment, Tiwari also reacted to a controversial statement made by Anuj Chaudhary, the Circle Officer of Sambhal.

During a peace committee meeting in Sambhal, Circle Officer Anuj Chaudhary said, "If you want to serve Eid's sevaiyan, you will have to eat gujia too..."

Tiwari condemned the statement, accusing the BJP of intentionally making such remarks to create unnecessary divisions.

He stated, “Such statements are made deliberately to create a stir. Who eats gujiya or sevaiyan, will that be decided by someone else? Will an official decide that? They are speaking without authority, but they have the government's backing, which is why they are saying such things.”

Tiwari urged people in Sambhal, both Hindus and Muslims, to come together and maintain peace, stressing that such issues are being fabricated by the BJP to divert attention from its own failures.

He stated, “We all, Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs, and Christians, must come together, maintain peace, and foil BJP's conspiracy.”

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.