Mamata trying to create confusion over school jobs loss matter, claims BJP

Kolkata, April 5 (IANS) Two senior BJP leaders in West Bengal on Saturday claimed that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is trying to confuse the people in the state on the issue of cancellation of the 25,753 school jobs following an order of the Supreme Court last week, by constantly blaming others.

They have also accused the Chief Minister of adopting the same stance of creating confusion as she allegedly did in the case of the ghastly rape and murder of a lady junior doctor of state-run R.G. Kar Medical College & Hospital in Kolkata within the hospital premises in August last year.

“The Chief Minister is avoiding the basic question of why the state government failed to segregate the 'tainted' individuals getting jobs by paying money from the 'genuine' ones. She is realising that first because of the R.G. Kar tragedy and then because of the job loss, the general public sentiment is against her as well as her party, and her government. That is why she is trying to confuse people by blaming everyone other than her and her government for this fiasco. She tried to create the same confusion in the case of R.G. Kar tragedy,” former national vice-president of BJP and ex-Lok Sabha member Dilip Ghosh told mediapersons on Saturday.

According to the leader of the opposition in the state assembly Suvendu Adhikari, the state government had deliberately not ensured the segregation of the “tainted” ones from “genuine” ones since in that case, the Trinamool Congress leaders had collected money for arranging jobs from the backdoor.

“Now everything is clear to everyone following subsequent orders from the Calcutta High Court and the apex court. This has left the Chief Minister confused and hence she is now trying to confuse others by making misleading statements,” the leader of the opposition said.

Trinamool Congress leaders have claimed that the BJP, instead of sympathising with the individuals who are set to lose job is trying to do politics over the tragedy and that is why it will be again rejected by the people of West Bengal like in past elections.

The crucial assembly elections in West Bengal are scheduled for next year.

