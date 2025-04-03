Mazaka Gets 100 Million Streaming Minutes!

Ugadi celebrations this year were made even more special with the release of Mazaka, a comedy entertainer that struck a chord with audiences. The film received an overwhelming response, amassing an impressive 100 million streaming minutes—a testament to its mass appeal.

Directed by Trinadha Rao Nakkina, Mazaka features Sundeep Kishan and Ritu Varma in lead roles, supported by an ensemble cast including Rao Ramesh, Anshu, Murali Sharma, Ajay, Srinivas Reddy, Hyper Aadhi, and Raghu Babu.

The film’s heartwarming narrative revolves around a father and son on a mission to complete their family, leading to a whirlwind of laughter, emotions, and unexpected twists. With its perfect mix of humor and sentiment, Mazaka became a top choice for family audiences this festive season.

Elated by the film’s success, Sundeep Kishan shared his joy, calling Mazaka one of his most exhilarating comedies. “Playing Krishna—a character navigating the chaos of unexpected romance—was both a challenge and a delight. The audience’s enthusiastic reception reaffirms our faith in the power of heartfelt storytelling,” he said.

Rao Ramesh, who played the endearing father figure, also expressed his gratitude. “Bringing Venkata Ramana to life was a fulfilling experience. Seeing audiences connect with the story on such a deep level is truly rewarding.”

With its strong performances and engaging storyline, Mazaka continues to entertain audiences, proving the enduring charm of well-crafted regional cinema. The film is now streaming on Zee5.