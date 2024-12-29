New Year Celebrations in Hyderabad: Strict Police Guidelines for Pubs and Bars

As the New Year 2025 approaches, Hyderabad is gearing up for one of its most anticipated celebrations, with its popular pubs and bars attracting large crowds. Known for its vibrant nightlife, areas like Jubilee Hills are preparing for special events, live performances, and celebrity appearances to ring in 2025. However, Hyderabad police are ensuring the celebrations stay safe and controlled by implementing strict guidelines for pub owners and event organizers.

Police Lay Down Strict Rules for Pubs and Bars

Hyderabad’s pubs, especially in areas like Jubilee Hills, are known for their buzzing nightlife, particularly during the New Year. Pubs like Luft, Club Rogue, and Prost are all set to host grand celebrations. However, the local police are warning pub managers to follow clear instructions to avoid any untoward incidents. A key concern this year is preventing intoxicated patrons from moving between pubs. If any venue fails to follow the guidelines, serious consequences, including legal action, will be taken.

In a recent meeting with pub managers, the police stressed the importance of not tolerating misbehaviour. They also insisted on installing CCTV cameras inside and outside the venues, including in parking lots, for better crowd monitoring. Metal detectors at the entrances are also a key safety recommendation.

Crackdown on Drug Use

Over the past ten days, Hyderabad’s police task force has been focusing on tracking down drug peddlers operating near the city’s pubs. The authorities have issued a warning to pub owners to ensure no drugs are brought into their venues during the New Year celebrations. The police will be keeping a close eye on suspicious activity around pubs to prevent any drug-related incidents.

Organizers have been asked to ensure that those who consume alcohol after 1 am are safely escorted home. Failure to do so will result in the pub owners being held responsible.

Four Pubs Denied Permission for New Year’s Celebrations

Out of the 36 pubs in Hyderabad, four have been denied permission to host any New Year events. Pubs like Heartcup, Amnesia, Broadway, and Babylon have been flagged due to previous legal issues and disturbances. As a result, the police have made it clear that these venues are not allowed to hold special events for the New Year.

Approved Pubs Set to Host Special Events

On a more positive note, 32 pubs in Hyderabad have received the green light to celebrate the New Year. Popular venues like Luft, Club Rogue, Posh Nash, and Prost are preparing for grand celebrations. To make the night memorable, nationally and internationally renowned DJs, along with Bollywood stars, are being brought in. In addition, Goa-based singers and performers will be part of the events, ensuring an unforgettable experience for the attendees.

The approved venues are all set to host exclusive programs aimed at attracting a younger crowd, with special music and entertainment lined up for the night. However, the police have emphasized that the celebrations must take place within the confines of the law.

Police Stress Safety Measures

West Zone DCP Vijay Kumar recently held a meeting with pub, bar, and restaurant managers to discuss the necessary safety measures for the New Year celebrations. The police emphasized the importance of hiring security personnel and ensuring that all guidelines are followed.

“Safety is our top priority,” said DCP Vijay Kumar. “We will be monitoring all venues and will take strict action if necessary. No minors should be allowed inside, and all venues must close by 1 am.”

Venues have also been instructed to install metal detectors and ensure that no dangerous items are brought inside. The police are taking extra steps to avoid any power issues or disturbances that could affect the celebrations.

A Safe and Memorable New Year Celebration in Hyderabad

As the countdown to 2025 begins, Hyderabad’s pubs are ready to welcome in the New Year with great fanfare. With the police ensuring strict adherence to safety regulations, partygoers can look forward to an enjoyable yet secure celebration. Pub owners and event organizers have been reminded to cooperate with the authorities to guarantee a safe environment for all.

With these measures in place, Hyderabad is all set to have a fun-filled, lively, and safe New Year celebration.