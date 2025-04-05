Woman waylaid, sexually harassed in Bengaluru

Bengaluru, April 5 (IANS) In a shocking incident, a young woman was waylaid and sexually harassed under the Banasawadi police station limits in Bengaluru.

The incident occurred three days ago on Hennur Main Road, near the Indian Petrol Bunk in the Banasawadi locality, and has come to light only recently.

According to the police, the incident took place when the victim was riding her scooter from her friend’s residence to her own at around 4.30 a.m. Taking advantage of the deserted surroundings, two miscreants chased her scooter and waylaid her.

They behaved inappropriately and sexually harassed her by touching her private parts. When the woman raised an alarm, passers-by stopped and came to her rescue. However, when the public attempted to catch the accused, they threatened them with a knife and managed to flee the scene.

The victim has filed a complaint at the Banasawadi police station. Based on her statement, the police have registered an FIR and launched a manhunt for the accused. They have also obtained CCTV footage related to the incident.

Earlier, a young woman migrant labourer from Bihar was kidnapped and raped when she was searching for food with her brother in the early hours of Thursday near a railway station in Bengaluru. The incident was reported from the Mahadevapura police station limits.

On November 11, 2024, a young woman walking in the dark was inappropriately touched by a man on a bike in Bengaluru’s Ramamurthy Nagar. The act, caught on CCTV, had gone viral. The biker, identified as Arun, behaved in an obscene manner and was arrested just two hours after the woman filed a complaint at the Ramamurthy Nagar police station.

In another incident, a woman was allegedly gang raped in front of her two sons in a private bus in Karnataka’s Davanagere district. The incident came to light on April 4. The police nabbed three accused rapists in connection with the case.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.